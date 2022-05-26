СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. мая 2022. року, наполнєли ше 40 днї як ше до вичносци преселєла наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ИРИНА КРЕНЇЦКИ
народзена Варґа

(1937–2022)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох ю навики буду чувац дзивка Златка, унуки Сашо, Кимо и Мая зоз фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!
