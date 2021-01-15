ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. януара 2021. року преселєла ше до вичносци моя мила мац

ИРИНА МЕДЄШИ

(1938–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Мила моя мамо, дзекуєм вам за вашу любов, доброту и пожертвовносц хтору сце ми нєсебично давали. Вично вас будзем чувац у своїм шерцу. Ваш син Мирон
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
