СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. фебруара 2021. року наполня ше 40 жалосни днї як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ИРИНА МЕДЄШИ

(1938–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Зоз любову и почитованьом памятку на вас вично буду чувац син Мирон, дзивка Марча зоз фамелию, дзивка Иринка зоз фамелию и нєвеста Мария зоз фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
