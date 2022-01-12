СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. януара 2022. року наполнєл ше жалосни рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ИРИНА МЕДЄШИ

(1938–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Зоз любову и почитованьом памятку на вас вично буду чувац син Мирон, дзивка Марча зоз фамелию, дзивка Иринка зоз фамелию и нєвеста Мария зоз фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest