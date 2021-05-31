НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 3. юния наполня ше три смутни роки, як ши нас занавше зохабела

ИРИНА СКУБАН

(1954–2018)


Остали нєвиповедзени слова, смуток и боль. Останєш нам занавше у шерцох. Твою любов, доброту и пожертвовносц будземе паметац: супруг Дюра и дзивки Татияна зоз фамелию, Мариєта и Ясмина зоз дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!
