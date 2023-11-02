СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. новембра наполня ше 10 роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила супруга, мац и баба

ИРИНА ТАМАШ
народзена Барат

(1949–2013)
з Коцура


Вше будзеш з нами у наших думкох и шерцох. Твойо наймилши: супруг Миленко, дзивка Даниела, син Иван, нєвеста Даница и унук Андрей
Спочивай у мире Божим!