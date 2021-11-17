СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. новембра наполнєли ше 8 роки як нє зоз нами наша мила супруга и мац

ИРИНА ТАМАШ
(1949–2013)


з Коцура


Найкрасши памятки у своїх шерцох на ню чуваю супруг Миленко, дзивка Даниела и син Иван зоз фамелию
