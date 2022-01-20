СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 23. януара 2022. наполня ше штири смутни роки як нас нєсподзивано, занавше зохабела мила супруга, мама и баба

ИРИНА ЦАП
народзена Уйфалуши

(1939–2018)


Любов и доброту нє забуваме як и твою милу и цеплу подобу. З почитованьом и подзекованьом чуваме у шерцу памятку на тебе, на красни, цепли хвильки хтори ши нам подаровала. Супруг Яким, дзивка Таня зоз супругом Юлином, син Борис зоз супругу Марияну, унукове Ваня и Федя и унука Лариса
Спочивай у мире Божим! Ангели най це чуваю!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest