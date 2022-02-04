СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня, 29. януара 2022. року наполнєли ше 8 смутни роки одкеди ше упокоєла наша мила мац, баба и прабаба.

ИРИНА ШАНТА

(1924–2014)
з Коцура


Мила наша! Зоз твоїм одходом за тобу остала пражнїна, цихосц и смуток хтори жиє у наших шерцох и памяткох. Твою доброту и племенїту душу у думкох и памяткох чуваю, и модля ше за Тебе, занавше ожалосцени твойо найблїзши и наймилши.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
