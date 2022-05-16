ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 1. мая 2022. року занавше нас зохабела наша мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

ИРИНА ШАНТА
народзена Виславски

(1934–2022)
з Вербасу


Памятку на ню буду чувац: синове Мирон, Микола, Йоаким, нєвеста Мелания, унучата Борис, Михайло, Ирина, Александра и праунучата Павло, Кристиян, Назар и Стефан
Най спочива у мире Божим!
