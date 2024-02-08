СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

 Дня  29. януара 2024. року наполнєли ше 10 смутни роки одкеди ше упокоєла наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ИРИНА ШАНТА

 (1924–2014)


Зоз твоїм одходом остала за тобу пражнїна хтора тирва, цихосц и смуток хтори жию у наших шерцох и памяткох. Твою доброту и племенїтосц занавше у думкох чуваю и модля ше за Тебе твойо дзеци ожалосцени, Славе, Микола и Зденка зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!