СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня, 29. януара 2021. року наполнєли ше 7 смутни роки одкеди ше упокоєла наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ИРИНА ШАНТА

(1924–2014)


Мила моя и наша! Час преходзи, алє нє и смуток за Тобу. Жиєш и далєй у красней памятки хтору ши занавше украшела зоз свою любову и доброту. Чуваме це у наших шерцох и нєзабуцу. Спочивай у мире Божим!
Вично ожалосцени: Твой син Славе и твойо найблїзши.
