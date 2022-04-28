СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 3. мая 2022. року наполня ше 10 смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ИРИНЕЙ БУЧКО

(1938–2002)
з Руского Керестура


Зоз любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ньго чуваю: дзивка Сенка Симуновичова зоз фамелию, жец Янко Паланчайов зоз фамелию, дзивка Тереза Чизмарова зоз фамелию и дзивка Фемка Грубеньова зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest