НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. фебруара наполня ше пейц роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ИРИНЕЙ МИЯЧИЧ

(1948-2016)
зоз Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятки на ньго у своїх шерцох чуваю – супруга Сенка, дзивка Лидия, син Желько, жец Звонко, нєвеста Даниєла, та унуки: Деян, Иван, Николина и Филип
Спочивай у мире Божим!
