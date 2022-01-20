СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 19. януара наполнєли ше 4 роки як ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили, оцец и дїдо

ИРИНЕЙ САБАДОШ

(1941‒2018)
з Руского Керестура


Мили наш, тату и дїду, найкрасши памятки на це навики будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Твойо наймилши, дзивка Биляна и унука Кристина
Спочивай у мире Божим!
