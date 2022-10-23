ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей длугорочней добрей сушеди

ИРИНИ САБАДОШОВЕЙ
народзеней Гайдук

(1922–2022)


Од бочних сушедових Грубеньових зоз Нового Саду
