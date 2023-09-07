СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 5. септембра 2023. року наполнєли ше 40 смутни днї як нас занавше зохабела наша мила шестра

ИРИНКА ДУДАШ

(1948–2023)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом, памятки на ню буду чувац шестри Меланка и Сенка зоз дзецми
Най спочива у мире Божим!