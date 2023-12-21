ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. децембра нас занавше напущела наша мила тета

ИРИНКА МУЧЕНСКИ
народзена Дудаш

(1941-2023)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку на це чуваю Тереза Медєшова з фамелию и Иван Медєшов з фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!