ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. децембра нєсподзивано нас напущела мила шестра

ИРИНКА МУЧЕНСКИ
народзена Дудаш

(1941-2023)
з Руского Керестура


Ожалосцена шестра Тереска и дзеци Даря и Иван зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!