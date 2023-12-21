ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. децембра упокоєла ше моя шестра

ИРИНКА МУЧЕНСКИ

(1941-2023)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки будзем чувац на ню зоз мою фамелию Шестра Ксения Петричич
Спочивай у мире Божим!