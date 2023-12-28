ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. децембра упокоєла ше наша шестринїца

ИРИНКА МУЧЕНСКИ
народзена ДУДАШ

(1941–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на тебе буду чувац шестринїци Марча и Терезка зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!