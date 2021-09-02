ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 21. авґуста у своїм 101. року живота упокоєла ше у Господу наша мила

Исусова мала шестра КРИСТИНА

(1921‒2021)
Ранда (Швайцарска) – Руски Керестур


Од малей шестри Мартини и шицких малих шестрох по швеце. Дзекуєме за єй вельке шерцо, щири ошмих и безплатну любов ґу каждому, за скоро 50 роки живота у нашим валалє. Навики ше на ню будземе здогадовац у своїх шерцох и молитвох. Господь пастир мой и нїч ми нє хиби Пс. 23,1-2
Вичная єй памят!
