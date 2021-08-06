СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. авґуста наполня ше 40 днї як ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили

ИҐОР НАДЬ

(1989‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом навики го будзе паметац тетка Нада Николич зоз фамелию
Най го ангели чуваю!
