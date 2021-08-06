СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. авґуста наполня ше 40 днї як нє з нами наш мили син

ИҐОР НАДЬ

(1989‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох навики го буду чувац мац Ґена и оцец Юлиян
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest