СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. авґуста наполня ше 40 днї як ше преселєл до вичносци

ИҐОР НАДЬ

(1989‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Будземе це чувац у найкрасших памяткох. Шестра Желька зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
