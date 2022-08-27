СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

ИҐОР САБАДОШ
дипл. инж. польопривреди

(1982–2012)
з Руского Керестура


Прешли 10 роки у жалю за нашим милим сином и братом. Мама, тато и брат
