ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. фебруара 2024. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили син и брат

ИҐОР ХАФИЧ

(1970–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Ожалосцени мац Станойка, брат Славко и шестинїца Бобана, и брат Борис зоз супругу Наташу и сином Луком зоз Канади
Вичная памят!