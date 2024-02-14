ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. фебруара 2024. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили

ИҐОР ХАФИЧ

(1970–2024)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятки на ньго буду чувац шестра Амалия зоз супругом Юлином и Вирка зоз супругом Урошом
Спочивай у мире Божим!