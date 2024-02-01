ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. януара 2024. року престало дуркац шерцо нашому бачикови

ЙОАКИМОВИ ПАПЛАЦКОВИ

(1939–2024)
з Руского Керестура


хтори нас нєсподзивано зохабел, а на хторого ше буду здогадовац андя Сена Паплацкова зоз дзивку Златку и Весну и єй дзецми
Най спочива у мире Божим!