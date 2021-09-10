СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше 30 смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЙОАКИМ БАЛЇНТ

(1927–1991)
з Дюрдьова


Зоз любову и почитованьом памятку на Вас чуваю супруга Леона, син Славомир зоз фамелию и дзивка Феброния зоз фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
