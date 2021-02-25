СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. фебруара наполнєли ше 3 роки як ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили брат, шовґор и бачи

ЙОАКИМ БЕСЕРМИНЇ – Бели

(1963–2018)
з Руского Керестура


По красним це паметаме, и навики у наших шерцох чуваме. Твоя шестра Сенка зоз супругом Любом и дзивку Биляну
Спочивай у мире Божим!
