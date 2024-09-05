СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. септембра 2024. року наполня ше 6 мешаци од преселєня до вичносци мойого шовґра

ЙОАКИМ БИКИ

(1939–2024)
з Кули


Почитованє и памятку на шовґра навики будзе чувац Дюра Фейса
Спочивай у мире Божим!