СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. септембра 2024. року наполня ше смутни 6 мешаци як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, швекор и дїдо

ЙОАКИМ БИКИ

(1939–2024)
з Кули


Красни памятки з любову вично буду чувац супруга Серафина, дзивка Снежана, син Мирослав, жец Данило, нєвеста Наташа, унучата Михайло и Ирина
Вичная му памят!