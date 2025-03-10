СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. марца наполнює ше рок як нє з нами мой мили шовґор

ЙОАКИМ БИКИ

(1939–2024)
з Кули


З почитованьом и любову памятки на ньго будзе чувац Дюра Фейса
Спочивай у мире Божим!