СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. марца наполнює ше рок як нє з нами наш мили

ЙОАКИМ БИКИ

(1939–2024)
з Кули


З любову и почитованьом у своїх шерцох го буду чувац його наймилши
Най спочива у мире Божим!