СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Пред трома роками 2. юлия занавше нас зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЙОАКИМ БУЧКО

(1942‒2018)
з Руского Керестура


Добри людзе, таки як ти бул, нїґда нє умераю. Занавше останєш у наших шерцох и думкох. У смутку за тобу, твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
