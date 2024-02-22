ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. фебруара 2024. року занавше нас зохабел наш оцец и дїдо

ЙОАКИМ ВАРҐА

(1955–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Дзекуєме за твою доброту и любов, памятки з тобу вичнo останю у наших шерцох. Дзивка Мая зоз супругом Теодором и унуки Лана, Елена и Марко
Спочивай у мире Божим!