ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. фебруара 2024. року занавше ме зохабел мой мили супруг

ЙОАКИМ ВАРҐА

(1955–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Пошол ши без слова, лєм з руку ши змахнул. Чекаюци це, остала ми лєм жалосц и вельки боль за тобу. Твоя супруга Мария
Спочивай у мире Божим!