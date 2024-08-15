СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. авґуста наполнєли ше шейсц мешаци як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЙОАКИМ ВАРҐА

(1955–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, а смуток остава. Хибиш нам у каждей хвильки, супруги Мариї, дзивки Танї зоз супругом, дзивки Маї зоз супругом и унучатом Нори, Лани, Елени, Валентини и Маркови
Спочивай у мире Божим!