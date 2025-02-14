СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. фебруара наполнї ше смутни рок як нє з нами

ЙОАКИМ ВАРҐА

(1955–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на це буду чувац кумово Барново и кумчата Лидия и Деян зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!