СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. фебруара наполнї ше жалосни рок як ше упокоєл наш мили шовґор

ЙОАКИМ ВАРҐА

(1955–2024)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку на ньго чуваю Янко Тиркайла зоз фамелию, Вeсна Тиркайла зоз фамелию и Михал Тиркайла зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!