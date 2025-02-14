СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. фебруара 2025. року наполнєл ше рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили бачи

ЙОАКИМ ВАРҐА

(1955–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац андя Ирина Варґова зоз дзецми Маю Новтову и Ясну Ковачову з фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!