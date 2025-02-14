СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. фебруара наполнєл ше жалосни рок як ше до вичносци преселєл наш мили брат и бачи

ЙОАКИМ ВАРҐА

(1955–2024)
з Руского Керестура


З любову, памятки на ньго навше будзе чувац брат о. Владислав зоз супругу Славицу и їх фамелия
Спочивай у мире Божим!