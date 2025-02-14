СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. фебруара наполнєл ше жалосни рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЙОАКИМ ВАРҐА

(1955–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Прешол рок як ши пошол без поздрaву поглєдац помоц, и у глїбоким сну ши нас занавше зохабел. З любову, памятки на це чуваю супруга Мария, дзивки Татяна и Мая, жецове, и мили унучата Елеонора, Лана, Елена, Валентина и Марко
Спочивай у мире Божим!