СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 29. юния 2025. року наполня ше шейсц роки як у вичносци наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЙОАКИМ ВАРҐА

(1952–2019)
з Руского Керестура


Мили наш, уж тельо вельо прешло як ши нє з нами, алє жиєш у наших шерцох. Занавше буду ожалосцени твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!