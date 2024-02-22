ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. фебруара 2024. року нас зохабел наш мили шовґор

ЙОАКИМ ВАРҐА

(1955–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на його подобу, любов и нєсебичну помоц навики буду ношиц у свох шерцох Весна Тиркайлова, Владимир зоз фамелию и Наташа зоз фaмелию
Вичная памят!