ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. фебруара 2024. року нас зохабел наш мили шовґор

ЙОАКИМ ВАРҐА

(1955–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на його любов и доброту навики буду ношиц у своїх шерцох Янко Тиркайлов зоз супругу Марию, Тереза зоз фамелию и Оля зоз фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!