ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. фебруара 2024. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш брат и бачи

ЙОАКИМ ВАРҐА

(1955–2024)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох и молитвох ше на ньго буду здогадовац брат о. Владислав зоз супругу Славицу, и їх дзеци Амалка, Владко и о. Славко зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!