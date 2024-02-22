ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. фебруара 2024. року занавше нас зохабел наш оцец и дїдо

ЙОАКИМ ВАРҐА

(1955–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Навики останєш у наших шерцох – дзивка Таня и єй супруг Борис Дїду, нїґда нє забудземе твою любов и доброту – унуки Валентина и Елеонора
Спочивай у мире Божим!