ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. новембра престало дуркац шерцо нашого милого оца

ЙОАКИМ ГАРДИ

(1936‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


З вельким больом у наших шерцох, найкрасши памятки на ньго навики будземе чувац. Його наймилши – дзивка Сенка зоз супругом Владом Рацово
Най спочива у мире Божим!
